Hanny, Donna May

(nee Gansmann), born December 31, 1940, passed April 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard L Hanny; dear sister of Diane (Richard) Dohack and the late James S Gansmann; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, & friend to many.

Services: Celebration Mass at St John's Catholic Church (4614 Blue Springs Rd, Imperial, MO) Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m.