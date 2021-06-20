Hinden, Donna L.

December 7, 1932 - May 4, 2021. (nee Reid), 88, passed away surrounded by her family on May 4, 2021. Daughter of the late Robert and Gladys Reid. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 66 years, Edwin R. Hinden. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Collins, daughter Lynelle (Deb), son Peter (Christine), and grandchildren Tyler, Alyssa, and Sofia.

Donna was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, the Fashion Group International, the American Needlepoint Guild, and Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. She was a talented artist and accomplished at painting, quilting, and needlepoint. Her family members were the grateful recipients of many beautiful works of art.

Services: A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 12928 Ladue Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63141. The visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

