Donna L. Hinden
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Hinden, Donna L.

December 7, 1932 - May 4, 2021. (nee Reid), 88, passed away surrounded by her family on May 4, 2021. Daughter of the late Robert and Gladys Reid. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 66 years, Edwin R. Hinden. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Collins, daughter Lynelle (Deb), son Peter (Christine), and grandchildren Tyler, Alyssa, and Sofia.

Donna was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, the Fashion Group International, the American Needlepoint Guild, and Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. She was a talented artist and accomplished at painting, quilting, and needlepoint. Her family members were the grateful recipients of many beautiful works of art.

Services: A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 12928 Ladue Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63141. The visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church
12928 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO
Jun
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church
12928 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.