To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Peg Sharp
Friend
October 7, 2021
Dave and family - Our prayers are with you during this tough time. Donna was an amazing neighbor and a guardian to all of the animals who needed love and safety. She will be so heavily missed in our Highcroft neighborhood, her presence will never be forgotten. Dave, Steve and I hope that her love carries you through all of your days.
Kelsey & Steve Shekell
Neighbor
March 31, 2021
Our heart and prayers are with you , David and family during this time. Donna was such a kind soul and always enjoyed our connection through the years. She will truly be missed.
Gloria and Steve Silva
March 29, 2021
Dear David, So sorry about the loss of your lovely wife, Donna. We will be praying for you and your family as you.
Your cousin, Marianne (and Gary) Hutti
March 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
chuck reed
Friend
March 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Dave and family, Donna always had a special place in my heart even though we have not stayed in touch over the years. I remember how pretty, sweet and kind Donna was to everyone as we grew up years ago in grade school and high school. I will always cherish the precious times we had as kids.
Rose (Casey) Roper
Friend
March 26, 2021
You were a beautiful person. You loved your family and friends. And gave so much towards the well fare of cats and animals. I will miss you. Love Bobbi Glenn