Licavoli, Donna Sue

age 74, of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Donna was born November 20, 1946 in Paragould, AR to Alma Nelia Ryan (nee: McNeil) and Woodrow Wilson Ryan.

Donna is survived by her husband, Salvatore "Sal" Licavoli; son William Michael Ryan; sister Sharon Kay (Roger) Hicks, sister Deborah Ann (Charles) Davis, sister Mary Ruth Ryan, sister-in-law Grace Licavoli, sister-in-law Antoinnette Dehner and brother-in-law Mike Licavoli.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow Wilson Ryan and Alma Nelia Ryan (nee: McNeil).

Services: A visitation for Donna is from 10 am-1 pm Monday, June 14, 2021 at Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 Saint Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Interment is in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 11101 St Charles Rock Rd, Saint Ann, MO 63074.

Honoring Donna's memory contributions are encouraged to American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.alexanderstlouis.com for the Licavoli family.