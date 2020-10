McClain, Donna

(nee Mennemeier), 54, Sept. 25, 2020. Beloved mother of Sayla McClain; sister of Linda Visner and Alan Mennemeier; daughter of Charles and Laverne Mennemeier.

Services: Memorial mass at St. Barnabas the Apostle Catholic Church, Monday, Oct. 26 at 11am. Memorial donations to the Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org.