Donna Sue Holder

Holder, Donna Sue

(nee Jones) Friday, October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry F. Holder; dear mother of Matthew and the late Todd Holder; dear daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Jones; dear sister of Carolyn (James) Howard and the late Velma Munson, Frank Jones Jr., Juanita Maynard, Dortha Cox, Harold Jones and Glenn Jones; dear sister-in-law of Betty Jones and Retha Peters. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, November 3, 12 noon. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Monday, 6-9 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
3
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
