Fox, Doris Ann

(nee Bird) Fox fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the age of 89. Beloved daughter of the late Elmer E. and Helen G. (nee Kenny) Bird; wife of the late Richard L. Fox; dear mother of Richard J. Fox and wife Karen, Don Fox and wife Bridget, Dr. Mary Fox-Dubus and husband Tim; cherished grandmother of Cristi Hamblet and husband Bobby, Sara Fox, Richard Fox, Megan Taylor and husband David, Clay Fox, Michael, Bridget and Maggie Dubus; dear great-grandmother of Will and Evie Taylor; sister of the late Donald W. Bird; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Road, Manchester, Mo 63011. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com