Doris Ann Fox

Fox, Doris Ann

(nee Bird) Fox fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the age of 89. Beloved daughter of the late Elmer E. and Helen G. (nee Kenny) Bird; wife of the late Richard L. Fox; dear mother of Richard J. Fox and wife Karen, Don Fox and wife Bridget, Dr. Mary Fox-Dubus and husband Tim; cherished grandmother of Cristi Hamblet and husband Bobby, Sara Fox, Richard Fox, Megan Taylor and husband David, Clay Fox, Michael, Bridget and Maggie Dubus; dear great-grandmother of Will and Evie Taylor; sister of the late Donald W. Bird; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Road, Manchester, Mo 63011. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church
415 Weidman Road, Manchester, MO
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church
415 Weidman Road, Manchester, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mary, Rick and Don, Sorry to hear of your mom passing. We exchanged Christmas cards for many years. Knowing your mom since grade school and the old Greendale house. Always treating me like and old friend which we were. I will greatly miss her. Heaven just received another Angel. God Bless
Pat Williams
March 28, 2021
The Doyles
March 28, 2021
