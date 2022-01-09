Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris M. Kaplan
FUNERAL HOME
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
5216 Delmar Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Kaplan, Doris M.

93, passed away December 28, 2021 in Longboat Key, FL.

Born July 24, 1928 to Meyer and Bessie (Bank) Millner. Beloved wife of the late Sylvan Kaplan for 56 years. Dear mother of Gary (Jody) Kaplan, Earl (Lily) Kaplan and David (Zelagh) Kaplan. Loving grandmother of Jason (Aleks), Jonny, Ben, Ananda, Lex, Courtney, Alivia, Kalki, Sunny and Zen Kaplan, Steve (Jonte') Rosebrough and Jack Cheng. Beloved great-grandmother of Meyer, Scarlett, Sebastian and Cady Kaplan. Dear sister of the late Gerry (Leo) Bressler and the late Alan (the late Phyllis) Millner. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Doris was a rare beauty, both inside and out. A true pioneer of her generation, Doris was the first female to receive a mechanical engineering degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Her positive spirit and love for her family embodied the special relationship Doris had with each and every one of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In her later years, Doris was an avid supporter of her Temple in Longboat Key, FL.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, January 16, 1:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Mask wearing will be required for attendance. Live stream available at Rindskopfroth.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, FL, 34228.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
650 White Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Loretta Young
January 7, 2022
From caregiver
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results