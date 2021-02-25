Meyerott, Doris Mae

(nee Marchi), 94, was called to her heavenly home on February 18, 2021. Beloved mother of Debbie (Terry) Mercurio and Greg (Chrissy) Meyerott. Loving grandmother of Scott (Cari) Mercurio and Blake Mercurio. Dear sister of the late Paul (surviving Albertha) Marchi. Beloved daughter of the late Dory and Rose Marchi. Loving aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Simon Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., Friday, February 26, 10:00 a.m. Interment S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Parkinson Disease Association, St. Louis Chapter appreciated.