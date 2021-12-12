Reed, Doris "Dorie" Mae

(nee Schnur), passed away, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the age of 94. Dear wife of the late Donald L. Reed; dear mother of Tom (Dee) Reed, Mary (Charles) Hobbs, Carrie (Jeff) Litchfield, Dave (Linda) Reed and the late Jack (Lori) Reed; dear grandmother of C.J., Adam, Jason, Ryan, Michael, Lia, Andy, Jessie, Nick and Kevin; dear great-grandmother of 11.

Dorie was many things in her long life: writer, artist, musician, creator, poet, philosopher, wife, mother, grandmother, and GG. She was born in 1927 in Carsonville, MO. She graduated from Incarnate Word High School and then earned a Music Degree from Webster College. She married Don Reed, raised five children, and helped put them all through college while teaching piano lessons. Her talents blossomed as the years passed, and she shared her creativity with everyone around her. She played piano at nursing homes and hospitals, sketched portraits of grandchildren and pictures of homes, painted beautiful things, sewed, and crafted. She had a joy for life and a positive outlook that made people smile. She loved performing in ways large and small to touch people's hearts. She was funny, loving, and kind. To her last day she was loved and cherished by her family and her many friends. Her glow will be missed.

Services: Memorial service at Friendship Village Chesterfield, 15201 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017, Tuesday, December 28th 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.