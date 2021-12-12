Menu
Doris Mae "Dorie" Reed
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Reed, Doris "Dorie" Mae

(nee Schnur), passed away, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the age of 94. Dear wife of the late Donald L. Reed; dear mother of Tom (Dee) Reed, Mary (Charles) Hobbs, Carrie (Jeff) Litchfield, Dave (Linda) Reed and the late Jack (Lori) Reed; dear grandmother of C.J., Adam, Jason, Ryan, Michael, Lia, Andy, Jessie, Nick and Kevin; dear great-grandmother of 11.

Dorie was many things in her long life: writer, artist, musician, creator, poet, philosopher, wife, mother, grandmother, and GG. She was born in 1927 in Carsonville, MO. She graduated from Incarnate Word High School and then earned a Music Degree from Webster College. She married Don Reed, raised five children, and helped put them all through college while teaching piano lessons. Her talents blossomed as the years passed, and she shared her creativity with everyone around her. She played piano at nursing homes and hospitals, sketched portraits of grandchildren and pictures of homes, painted beautiful things, sewed, and crafted. She had a joy for life and a positive outlook that made people smile. She loved performing in ways large and small to touch people's hearts. She was funny, loving, and kind. To her last day she was loved and cherished by her family and her many friends. Her glow will be missed.

Services: Memorial service at Friendship Village Chesterfield, 15201 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017, Tuesday, December 28th 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Friendship Village Chesterfield
15201 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Dorie was a precious lady. Don and Dorie helped our parents, Bill and Estelle Hessi during our mother's lengthy illness. They brought joy and normalcy to a very difficult time for our father. We helped each day --however Don and Dorie had been lifelong friends with our parents . Our hearts and prayers are with your family.
Adele Major
Friend
December 28, 2021
There are no words to describe Dorie, someone like her only comes in your life once. She was so special. I loved the lunches we shared. The talks about family, life and the spiritual connection we all shared. I will always carry my friend in my heart.
DEE MCAVOY
Friend
December 27, 2021
I had the great fortune to work with her at St Luke's Hospital for many years. We would discuss many topics from spiritual events in our lives to some real bazaar events. She provided laughs and musical beauty for the world to enjoy.
Mick McCann
Coworker
December 15, 2021
Dear Doriewhat a Gem, A wonderful artist, a beautiful spirit, One of the kindest people I have ever met. She will be missed, and never forgotten. My heart goes out to her family and friends.
Maggie Lowe
Friend
December 14, 2021
So much love and talent in one petite person! I will remember Dorie as a talented and gracious person with amazing creativity. My condolences to Mary and the rest of the family.
Julie Jordan
Friend
December 9, 2021
Such a kind heart and sweet soul. From the moment we met, she made me feel welcomed and loved. Her love for her family will live on in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. ❤
Sarah Hobbs
Family
December 9, 2021
I signed up with a friend to join Dorie's Paper Tole class in the Friendship Village Creative Arts Room. We enjoyed her and the class so much that we encouraged others to join. Several months ago she said she was not going to do the class anymore and asked Shirley Goff and myself if we would take it over. After a few days of discussing between ourselves we told Dorie we would do all the set-up and put all the supplies away only if she would be there to give us direction. We would only do it once a month. She was very pleased and showed up for every class each month. I miss her so much. She became one of my favorites. We moved in only 18 months ago, so I have not been her friend very long. But instantly a connection. Such a beautiful lady, soft spoken, beautiful and so talented. My husband and I heard her play classical music in the Fireside Lounge, most recently Monday evening after the annual Christmas Ball. I saw where she was sitting and asked if she would play her classical songs that she knew from memory after the dinner. She did, and that was the last time I saw Dorie. She made it a special wonderful evening. My condolences to her family and her friend Bill. We love them both.
Just and Jim Korn
Friend
December 9, 2021
What a wonderful tribute to an amazing lady. Thinking of the family with positive thoughts.
Alice Blizzard
Friend
December 9, 2021
