Friedman, Dorismae Hacker

October 28, 1920-May 30, 2021.

Our beautiful mother passed away peacefully at home on May 30. She was born in St. Louis on October 28, 1920. For 67 years, she was the beloved wife of Harvey A. Friedman. The dearest mother of Lynn Friedman Hamilton (the late John J. Jr.) and Leslie Joan Friedman, PhD (Jonathan Clark), mother cherished and was cherished by her grandchildren: Edward (Ruth), Margery Loren Plotkin (Greg Hatch), and David Hacker Plotkin (Laura). She was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren: Noah, Sam, and Jason Plotkin and Robert Plotkin. We each rejoice in the unconditional love she gave to us.

Mother was 1941 Homecoming Queen and 1942 graduate of Washington University. The queenly glow has continued to surround her ever since. She will forever be our queen. Our mother loved her years as a docent at the Saint Louis Art Museum and Artis Naples. Through her long life, she volunteered for many causes, rang doorbells to collect quarters, and served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Raising prize winning flowers, intricate knitting, gourmet meals, and the best brisket ever were among her talents. Her greatest talent was being the best girl friend to us. We will miss her extraordinary and selfless presence and wisdom. We will forever remember, and as our role model, practice her special caring manner. She drew people to her with her warmth, grace, and compassion…always innately knowing the right word to say.

Special thanks to Angela Lansbury, Tom Selleck, and CSI for keeping her company and happy in her later years.

Bouquets to her best friend, Gigi, to whom we owe our mother's beautiful longevity.

Mother dearest, we were so fortunate to be born to you. You facilitated our dreams into realities.

Always an angel, she has now made it official. Rest peacefully, our dearest mother.

Services: Memorial service Friday, June 4th, 1:30 p.m. at Congregation Temple Israel-May Chapel, #1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive, 63141. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Friedman Fund c/o St. Louis Art Museum Foundation, 1 Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis, MO 63110. Please indicate this gift is to be designated to THE FRIEDMAN FUND.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE