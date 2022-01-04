Andrews, Dorothy 'Dot'

(nee Twombly) January 7, 1929 - November 2, 2021

Beloved wife of the late Richard 'Dick' Andrews; devoted mother of Jim Andrews; beloved grandmother of Allie (Justin) Wargel, Faith (Brad) Pitlyk, and Jayne Andrews; great-grandmother of Brayden Wargel; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and sister of the late Joseph, Mary and Patricia.

Dick and Dot moved to the City of Ballwin in 1958, where they dedicated over 40 years of service. Dot was a member of Ballwin Historical Commission, the Ballwin Days Committee and a long time parishioner of St Clare of Assisi. Perhaps most notably, Dot was devoted to her family and was a wonderful friend to so many. She was extraordinarily sweet, always greeting everyone with her big, bright smile.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Services: Visitation Saturday 1-8-22 at 10:00 a.m. at St Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellisville followed by memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Jay B. Smith Service