Dorothy "Dot" Andrews

Andrews, Dorothy 'Dot'

(nee Twombly) January 7, 1929 - November 2, 2021

Beloved wife of the late Richard 'Dick' Andrews; devoted mother of Jim Andrews; beloved grandmother of Allie (Justin) Wargel, Faith (Brad) Pitlyk, and Jayne Andrews; great-grandmother of Brayden Wargel; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and sister of the late Joseph, Mary and Patricia.

Dick and Dot moved to the City of Ballwin in 1958, where they dedicated over 40 years of service. Dot was a member of Ballwin Historical Commission, the Ballwin Days Committee and a long time parishioner of St Clare of Assisi. Perhaps most notably, Dot was devoted to her family and was a wonderful friend to so many. She was extraordinarily sweet, always greeting everyone with her big, bright smile.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Services: Visitation Saturday 1-8-22 at 10:00 a.m. at St Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellisville followed by memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Jay B. Smith Service



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO
Jan
8
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and family, what a wonderful photo of Aunt Dot! She brought joy to so many, and our father appreciated their phone calls every Sunday evening. Our sympathies to all of you.
John Twombly
January 8, 2022
Hi Jim, I hope you have a good memorial service for your mother. She was such a bright light in the family. We always enjoyed her visits and I know my dad loved having her come to his birthday parties the last decade of his life. I hope you and your family are well. I wish I could make it to the service but traveling is not an option. Take good care, Mary
Mary Catherine Twombly
Family
January 4, 2022
Such a consistently sweet lady! And so stylish! Very faithful to 10:00am Mass seated with friends. My sympathies to her loved ones.
Debbie Stovall
January 4, 2022
