Arnold, Dorothy June

(nee Heckethorn), entered fully into the presence of the Lord, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 77.

Wife for 54 years of Robert Arnold; loving mother of Christopher (Toni Langan) Arnold and Angela Arnold; adored grandmother of Bridey (Parker) Bettendorf, Elaine Arnold, Maxwell Arnold, Sophie Arnold and Evelyn Arnold; sister of Dean (Trish) Young and Kathy DaBraeo; aunt to many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, cousin and friend.

Dorothy was greeted in heaven by her parents, Maurice and Goldie (Jones) Heckethorn, brother Henry Heckethorn and dear Aunt Evelyn (Oggie) Bethards. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord. A kind soul who truly strived to live a Christ-like life. Her greatest joy was being in the company of her family and grandchildren. A sweet and caring person who was loved by all who knew her. Gentle and devoted mother. Tender and affectionate grandmother. Loving sister and loyal friend. The pride in her grandchildren was endless. Our hearts will forever ache with the loss of her. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives, look to the day we will see her again, and know until that time she will be our guardian angel. May she rest in eternal peace.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Saturday, April 9th at 1:00 p.m. Private Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Louis Children's Hospital or the Salvation Army. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Following the service the family would like to invite everyone to attend a reception at the Schrader Funeral Home Family Center. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.