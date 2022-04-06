Menu
Dorothy June Arnold
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Arnold, Dorothy June

(nee Heckethorn), entered fully into the presence of the Lord, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 77.

Wife for 54 years of Robert Arnold; loving mother of Christopher (Toni Langan) Arnold and Angela Arnold; adored grandmother of Bridey (Parker) Bettendorf, Elaine Arnold, Maxwell Arnold, Sophie Arnold and Evelyn Arnold; sister of Dean (Trish) Young and Kathy DaBraeo; aunt to many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, cousin and friend.

Dorothy was greeted in heaven by her parents, Maurice and Goldie (Jones) Heckethorn, brother Henry Heckethorn and dear Aunt Evelyn (Oggie) Bethards. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord. A kind soul who truly strived to live a Christ-like life. Her greatest joy was being in the company of her family and grandchildren. A sweet and caring person who was loved by all who knew her. Gentle and devoted mother. Tender and affectionate grandmother. Loving sister and loyal friend. The pride in her grandchildren was endless. Our hearts will forever ache with the loss of her. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives, look to the day we will see her again, and know until that time she will be our guardian angel. May she rest in eternal peace.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Saturday, April 9th at 1:00 p.m. Private Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Louis Children's Hospital or the Salvation Army. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Following the service the family would like to invite everyone to attend a reception at the Schrader Funeral Home Family Center. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Apr
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Bob. May she Rest In Peace
Bill Wethington
Friend
April 5, 2022
Dear Arnold Family may you be comforted by many wonderful and loving memories of Dorothy! She loved her family and was proud of her wonderful grandchildren. Robert we are very sorry for your loss. Chris and Toni you did so much for her over these last 9 months and she was lucky to have you both taking such loving care of her. Know that she is in the loving arms of her Lord. Many prayers for all of you that you realize she is at peace.
Mark, Cathy, Blaine and Clayton Hubert
Friend
April 5, 2022
