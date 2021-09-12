Becvar, Dorothy S.

died on August 31, 2021. She was 80 years old. She is survived by her husband, Ray Becvar, daughter Lynne Reif, (Jonathan Garland), bonus granddaughters Carlysle and Darien, her brother Carl (Butch), sister Jo-Ann, nieces Alex, Beth, Chrissy and nephews C.J., Scott, and Mark. She was preceded in death by parents Scott Muir Stroh, Dorothy Stroh, brother Scott Stroh, and her son, John Reif, Jr.

Dorothy, affectionately known by family and friends as "Dee", grew up in Wyndmoor, PA. She attended Springfield Township, Montgomery County Junior and Senior High School, where she excelled in all aspects of academia, athletics, and social endeavors.

Dorothy loved life. Her heart and soul were in everything she did. She was a devoted spouse and partner to Ray -- joined at the hip personally, and professionally. She was a gift as a mother, a vessel of love, a life-long cheerleader, a constant presence for Lynne and John. She lived what she taught -- always making time to listen, to console, to cheer, and to extend compassion. While the death of her son at the age of 22 was incredibly devastating to her, she lived and learned from the experience. His death added a spiritual dimension to her work as therapist and professor. While Soul Healing was written for professional counselors and therapists, it remains deeply personal. Her voice as teacher, therapist, and friend carries throughout, with in-depth knowledge of the relationship between mind, body, and spirit.

Dorothy loved to swim and especially loved the ocean. She played guitar and piano and loved to sing. She was a voracious reader, and an excellent cook. Dorothy was a champion of positive thought and the mind's ability to heal the body, a warrior who survived and healed cancer twice. After the first bout in 1988, she wrote an acclaimed article titled "The Gift of Cancer." Her faith in the workings of the Universe and "everything unfolding as it is supposed to" was expansive, boundless, and unshakable, and continued through the time of her passing.

Dorothy graduated from Cornell University in 1963 with a major in political science, she earned her M.S.W. in the School of Social Service at St. Louis University in 1980. She completed her Ph.D. from St. Louis University in 1983 -- a Multidisciplinary degree in Family Studies. In her academic career, she was a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, St. Louis University (Department of Education), Texas Tech University, Washington University, Radford University, and the School of Social Work, Saint Louis University.

In the 40 years of her professional career, Dorothy published over 80 peer-reviewed journal articles, 29 book chapters, and wrote and co-authored with Ray two seminal texts in the field of marital and family therapy -- eight editions of the textbook Family Therapy: A Systemic Integration, as well as Systems Theory and Family Therapy: A primer. In addition, she wrote 6 other books, numerous reviews, forwards, and prefaces. From 1976 to 2018, Dorothy made over 280 professional presentations. Her knowledge and wisdom were respected nationally and internationally. She made formal presentations in Singapore, Iceland, Italy, Argentina, and the Czech Republic.

Dorothy was a respected therapist in the St. Louis Community. She co-founded and directed the St. Louis Family Institute with her husband Ray and later The Haelan Centers, a not-for-profit organization which was developed as a memorial and tribute to her son John and offers therapy services to all clients regardless of their ability to pay.

Dorothy received numerous awards for her dedication to helping families from both community and professional organizations in which she served. She was curious and learned from every experience. She saw others as complete and whole while simultaneously learning and growing --she infused hope and gratitude into each conversation.

One cannot help but be deeply saddened by the passing of an amazing woman. Her loving energy, wisdom, and integrity will likely continue to resound. The person she was will be missed, but her knowledge and spirit continue. Death may end a life, but it does not end a relationship. Speak to her -- she is listening. Listen, she may be speaking to you.

Services: Services will be Saturday, October 9th at Trinity Episcopal Church - 600 N. Euclid Ave. at Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. Service 10:00 a.m. Gathering immediately following in the outdoor garden (weather permitting) or worship hall. Visitation at 9:00 a.m.

If you would like to make a memorial gift, the family requests donations to Trinity Episcopal Church. To mail a check, please write "Dorothy Becvar" on memo line and send to address above. https://www.trinitycwe.org/donate. Read the full obituary at www.boppchapel.com