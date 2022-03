Beseda, Dorothy L.

(nee Craig) Monday, March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Beseda; dearest mother of the late Edward Beseda; loving grandmother of Troy and Tony Beseda; great-grandmother of Hannah, Jordan, Benjamin and the late Andrew; our dear aunt and friend. Services: Funeral by KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Feed My People.