Bosch, Dorothy M.

(nee LaFerla) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of James J. Bosch Sr.; loving mother of James J. (Kathy) Bosch Jr., David A. (the late Kim) Bosch Sr. and Suzanne M. Bosch; adoring grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 7. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Seven Holy Founders (6737 S. Rockhill Rd., 63123) on Tuesday, March 22, from 9 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. Contributions to St. Vincent dePaul Society at Seven Holy Founders appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.