Dorothy M. Bosch
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bosch, Dorothy M.

(nee LaFerla) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of James J. Bosch Sr.; loving mother of James J. (Kathy) Bosch Jr., David A. (the late Kim) Bosch Sr. and Suzanne M. Bosch; adoring grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 7. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Seven Holy Founders (6737 S. Rockhill Rd., 63123) on Tuesday, March 22, from 9 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. Contributions to St. Vincent dePaul Society at Seven Holy Founders appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders
6737 S. Rockhill Rd., MO
Mar
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders
6737 S. Rockhill Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
