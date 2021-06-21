Menu
Dorothy "Dot" Cohen
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Cohen, Dorothy 'Dot'

June 19, 2021. Loving wife of the late Charles 'Chuck' Cohen and the late Millard 'Mickey' Komm. Daughter of the late Abraham and Helen Multin and sister to Sylvia and Lillian. Mother of Barry Komm (Susan) and the late Carolyn Komm. Stepmother of Ted and the late Victor Cohen (late Lori) and Jane Kaneshiro. Grandmother to Bailey (Komm) Ferazzi, Michael Komm, Grace Cohen, Arryl Kaneshiro, Kye Kaneshiro and great-grandmother of three.

Our mother, 'Momma Dot', was there for everyone. She always made sure we were on time, looking good, used the correct words and respected those around us. She was a no nonsense woman and her eyes said enough to get across any message she wanted to convey. She was a friend to so many and so much more to a select few. She loved sports especially tennis and golf and instilled that passion into us. She will be remembered and missed by all of us. We hope you and Chuck are teeing it up right now or enjoying a fudgesicle.

Services: An informal service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at 2:30 p.m. at New Mount Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Rd. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for specific information and live streaming directions. Please make memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Berger Memorial Service


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Service
2:30p.m.
New Mount Sinai Cemetery
8430 Gravois Rd., MO
Berger Memorial Chapel
