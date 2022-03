Coleman, Dorothy Mae "Dots"

(nee Fischer), May 27, 2021, at 92. Mother of Jim, Joe (Mary), Jack (Angie), Jeff (Nanette), and Jerry (Maureen); loving grandmother, sister, and aunt.

Services: Visitation Friday, June 18, 4-8pm and eulogies Saturday, June 19, 8:30am at Kutis in Affton. Mass Saturday, 10am, St John Paul II church on Heege.