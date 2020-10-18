Daly, Sister Dorothy (aka Mary Malachy)

Oct. 7, 2020 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 92 and in her 71st year as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Sister was born Jan. 17, 1928 in Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by her parents Tom and Florence Loretta (Winter) Daly and survived by numerous cousins and friends. Private Funeral Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Oct., 20 at 10 a.m. Live streamed Mass at www.ustream.tv/channel/csjsl-general. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or make an online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE