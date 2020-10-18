Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sister Dorothy Daly
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Daly, Sister Dorothy (aka Mary Malachy)

Oct. 7, 2020 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 92 and in her 71st year as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Sister was born Jan. 17, 1928 in Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by her parents Tom and Florence Loretta (Winter) Daly and survived by numerous cousins and friends. Private Funeral Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Oct., 20 at 10 a.m. Live streamed Mass at www.ustream.tv/channel/csjsl-general. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or make an online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Nazareth Living Center
Funeral services provided by:
Fey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.