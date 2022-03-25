Menu
Dorothy J. Drury
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
Drury, Dorothy J.

(nee Rancilio), fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, March 21, 2022. Wife of the late Thomas P. Drury; mother of Pam (Rick) Berra and the late Thomas A. and John S. Drury; mother-in-law of Regina Drury; grandma of Nicole (Eric) Hindes, Kelli (Colton) Olinde, Caitlyn, Taryn, and Shannon Drury; great-grandma of Nathan, Elliott, and Clementine; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Masses or contributions to The Sick & Elderly Program on the Hill preferred. Please share memories at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
26
Service
10:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
