Dorothy E. Warhol
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1932
DIED
November 19, 2020

Warhol, Dorothy E.

(nee Varoscak), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife for 64 years of Edward M. Warhol; dear mother of Edward W. (Dede) Warhol, Pat (Jim) Muir and Richard (Mary) Warhol; loving grandmother of Jennifer Nulle, Jessica Cabot, Dr. Megan Renner, Jamie Bray and Kate Treat; great grandmother of Reagan, Aubrey, Madeline, Henry, Emma, Eleanor, Charlotte and Louis; sister of John W. Varoscak; dear friend to Ed and Dede's extended family, aunt, cousin and friend to many more.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Wednesday November 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Manchester, Missouri
What a sweet, kind, lovely lady.
My deepest sympathy to Ed, to Pat and Jim and their girls, to the rest of the family.
Kacy Ahlstrom
Friend
November 21, 2020