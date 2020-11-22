Warhol, Dorothy E.

(nee Varoscak), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife for 64 years of Edward M. Warhol; dear mother of Edward W. (Dede) Warhol, Pat (Jim) Muir and Richard (Mary) Warhol; loving grandmother of Jennifer Nulle, Jessica Cabot, Dr. Megan Renner, Jamie Bray and Kate Treat; great grandmother of Reagan, Aubrey, Madeline, Henry, Emma, Eleanor, Charlotte and Louis; sister of John W. Varoscak; dear friend to Ed and Dede's extended family, aunt, cousin and friend to many more.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Wednesday November 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.