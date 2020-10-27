Stevenson, Dorothy Elizabeth Alston

was born January 13, 1923 on a farm near Swanwick, Illinois, to Henry and Bessie Alston. She passed away on October 25, 2020 in the Golden Ivy Personal Care Home in Jonesboro, Georgia. She was the widow of Carl Lee Stevenson, who died in 1984. She had two sisters, Ruth Dickey and Florence Alston, who both preceded her in death.

Dorothy graduated with a teaching degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, and taught all 12 grades in a one-room country schoolhouse for one year, then decided that was not what she wanted to do with her life. She moved to St. Louis, and started as a secretary during WWII, gradually changing jobs and moving up until she went to work for the Federal Government, where she was assigned to the U.S. Army as a civilian. She retired as an E-15. Her crowning achievement was as the procurement specialist and financial liaison for the Blackhawk helicopter, making sure the correct parts for the helicopter were obtained and paid for. She referred to it as 'her' helicopter.

Dorothy lived a life of service to others. She was active in her church, John Knox Presbyterian of Florissant, Missouri, for many years as a Deacon and Elder. She had a hand in many missions until she was unable to attend.

She was very active in Eastern Star for 25 years, and served as Worthy Matron of the Florissant chapter in 2003. She held a variety of offices in that organization, and was a strong and dedicated leader. In 2005 she served as Grand Representative of Australia in Missouri for Retha Squires

She helped countless friends in countless ways over the years with her time, her generosity and her keen intellect.

She is survived by her niece, Mary Ellen Austin and her husband, Roger Austin, of Jackson, Georgia, where she spent the last four months of her life.

Services: A memorial service will be held in her home in St. Louis at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Interment will be at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the charity of your choice in Dorothy's name. Those desiring may visit the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com to leave messages and condolences for the family.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Stevenson family.