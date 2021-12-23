Fuerman, Dorothy Helen

(nee Schmiedeke) 98, of Kirkwood, MO passed away Tuesday December 21, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Fuerman, mother of William (Susan), Robert (Karen), and Brian (Donna) Fuerman; sister to the late George Schmiedeke; Dear Grandmother of 4; Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin and friend to many.

Dorothy was born on September 12, 1923, in St. Louis, MO to George and Helen (Hey) Schmiedeke. Dot, as she was known to many, worked at Purina Mills prior to marriage. She met her husband Len at Casa Loma ballroom in St. Louis. They were married at St. Peter's Lutheran church on January 28, 1956 and devoted their lives to each other for 62 years until Len passed away on April 16, 2018.

Dot was very sociable and made many lasting friendships which included members of her Canasta Club that began from her time at Purina Mills and lasted over 65 years. She very much enjoyed visiting with family and friends, entertaining in her home with Len and taking long family vacations. Dot loved to go antiquing and collected cups and saucers. She was known for her sweet, kind and caring disposition and will be missed by many.

Services: Visitation Monday December 27th, 10am until time of Funeral Service beginning at 11am at Bopp Chapel. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association.