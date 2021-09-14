Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Dorothy "Dottie" Garcia
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Garcia, Dorothy "Dottie"

74, passed away 9/11/21. Wife of Dennis L. Garcia; mother of Laura (Chuck) Schwoebel, and Donny (Gari) Garcia; grandmother of Briana (Ian) Brown, Kadin Garcia, Nicholas Garcia, and Michael Schallert. Soon to be great grandmother. Dear sister of Gary (Linda) Nelson, the late Mark (Linda) Nelson, Chuck (Melinda) Nelson, Nancy Enos, the late Eric (Christy) Nelson, and Nick Nelson. Beloved niece, aunt, cousin, and friend. In memory of Dottie, please donate to the American Cancer Society. Visit. 9/15 from 3-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave.). Funeral Mass 9/16 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Int JB National Cem.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO
Sep
16
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
5020 Rhodes Ave., St. Louis, MO
Sep
16
Interment
11:15a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Gravois Ave.)
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
