Garcia, Dorothy "Dottie"

74, passed away 9/11/21. Wife of Dennis L. Garcia; mother of Laura (Chuck) Schwoebel, and Donny (Gari) Garcia; grandmother of Briana (Ian) Brown, Kadin Garcia, Nicholas Garcia, and Michael Schallert. Soon to be great grandmother. Dear sister of Gary (Linda) Nelson, the late Mark (Linda) Nelson, Chuck (Melinda) Nelson, Nancy Enos, the late Eric (Christy) Nelson, and Nick Nelson. Beloved niece, aunt, cousin, and friend. In memory of Dottie, please donate to the American Cancer Society. Visit. 9/15 from 3-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave.). Funeral Mass 9/16 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Int JB National Cem.