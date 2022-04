Geno, Dorothy D.

98 yrs. old went into the arms of Jesus on April 1, 2022. Loving wife of Lawrence Geno; cherished mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many.

Services: Visitation 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Weds., April 6, 2022, at Hutchens Stygars Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St Charles. Graveside Service 1:15 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.