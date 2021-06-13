Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Dorothy M. Hanpeter
John Burroughs High SchoolUniversity City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Hanpeter, Dorothy M.

on Monday, June 7, 2021. Daughter of the late Armin and Paula Hanpeter; dear sister of William (the late Sue), Edward (Joan), Paul, and the late Robert Hanpeter, and Betty (Ken) Evans; dear sister-in-law of Charlotte Hanpeter; dear aunt, great-aunt, and cousin to many.

Dorothy was a graduate of Mary Institute, Washington University, and received her master's degree from the University of Iowa. She taught physical education at the University of Nebraska, John Burroughs and University City High School. For many summers, she taught at Camp Miniwanca, Shelby, MI. She was very active with Delta Gamma sorority, and a dedicated volunteer at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Dorothy was famous for her personalized knit Christmas stockings, delicious peanut brittle and caramels, and a fast game of tennis. The family would like to thank Amada, Jenice, Kechelle and Tabatha for their loving care of Dorothy.

Services: Memorial Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY, 6464 Chippewa at Watson. Private burial Bellefon- taine Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Delta Gamma Center, 1750 S. Big Bend Road 63117 or St. Louis Children's Hospital, One Children's Place 63110. Memory sharing and Service Livestreaming at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY
6464 Chippewa at Watson, St. Louis, MO
Jun
15
Service
1:00p.m.
HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY
6464 Chippewa at Watson, St. Louis, MO
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
Ms. Hanpeter was my teacher at University City High School. I was bullied a lot, and had low self-esteem. It didn't help that I was terrible in sports. Most of the gym teachers were not very nice to me, except for Ms Hanpeter. She was always very kind to me, and seemed to understand what I was going through. I will always remember her kind smile and twinkling eyes. RIP
Susan Feinberg
School
June 19, 2021
I have wonderful memories of her gentle demeanor and smile. I am in the UCHS class of `72. My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.
Mary (Toney) Anderson
June 15, 2021
Rest In paradise
Tisha Gill
June 15, 2021
Peter Duck, May you Rest In Peace. Too many memories to recite. David
David Oetting
June 14, 2021
Ms. Hanpeter was my PE teacher at University City High. I loved having classes with her. My condolences to the family. Class of 1974.
Dr. Donna Paulette-Thurman
School
June 14, 2021
She let me run track instead of playing sports for gym class at University City. I was terrible at sports. Her name is certainly a name of the past. Sorry for everyones loss.
Christy Thompson
School
June 14, 2021
Miss Hanpeter was my gym teacher at U. City High School. Very nice to me and the other students. My sympathy to her family. She looks lovely in the photos posted of her.
Jean Rosenfeld
School
June 13, 2021
I'll always remember gym classes with Miss Hanpeter at University City High School. She was always telling me to hussle. She is missed. Carla
Dr. Carla Lane
Family
June 13, 2021
