Hanpeter, Dorothy M.

on Monday, June 7, 2021. Daughter of the late Armin and Paula Hanpeter; dear sister of William (the late Sue), Edward (Joan), Paul, and the late Robert Hanpeter, and Betty (Ken) Evans; dear sister-in-law of Charlotte Hanpeter; dear aunt, great-aunt, and cousin to many.

Dorothy was a graduate of Mary Institute, Washington University, and received her master's degree from the University of Iowa. She taught physical education at the University of Nebraska, John Burroughs and University City High School. For many summers, she taught at Camp Miniwanca, Shelby, MI. She was very active with Delta Gamma sorority, and a dedicated volunteer at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Dorothy was famous for her personalized knit Christmas stockings, delicious peanut brittle and caramels, and a fast game of tennis. The family would like to thank Amada, Jenice, Kechelle and Tabatha for their loving care of Dorothy.

Services: Memorial Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY, 6464 Chippewa at Watson. Private burial Bellefon- taine Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Delta Gamma Center, 1750 S. Big Bend Road 63117 or St. Louis Children's Hospital, One Children's Place 63110. Memory sharing and Service Livestreaming at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.