Haley, Dorothy Jean

(nee Penn) Beloved wife for 55 years of the Late James I. Haley. Loving mother of James V. Haley and Brian P. (Becky) Haley. Dear grandmother to Matthew, Ashley, Kimberly and Sophi. Dear daughter of the late Doris Penkawa (nee Wagner) and Vincent Penkawa; loving aunt, great-aunt and special friend.

Dorothy was employed by the Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis from September of 1982 to August of 1992 as a receptionist for the Human Resources Division and the St. Louis Police Academy.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 27, 4-8 p.m. with funeral service Wednesday, October 28, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Milwaukee Institute for Art and Design https://www.miad.edu/get-involved/for-friends-and-donorsays-to-give or Parkland College Baseball Program, 601 Corey Lane, Champaign, IL 61822 appreciated.