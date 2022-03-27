Menu
Dorothy Ross March

March, Dorothy Ross

died March 17 in St. Louis. She was 92 and had lived most of her life in Cape Girardeau.

Dorothy was the widow of the late Dr. Bryce D. March. She leaves behind three children, Merri (Mark) Abels of Brentwood, Melissa (Stephen) Gallant of Atlanta, and Stephen (Jennifer Haman) March of Webster Groves.

A full obituary and information on her memorial service has been posted and condolence messages may be left at

https://k-brothers.com/obituary/dorothy-march/

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
