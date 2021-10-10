Maxwell, Dorothy Barrett

Dorothy (Dotti) Barrett Maxwell, 103, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Kings Grant Retirement Community in Martinsville, Virginia. She was born on May 24, 1918, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Starling Heston Barrett and Bertha Erdmann Aid Barrett.

Dorothy was a homemaker, designer, painter and calligrapher. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Design at the University of Michigan in 1939, followed by one year of graduate study at Ohio State University Graduate School of Fine Arts.

She married Gregory Maxwell on June 10, 1940. His career included work with the New York Central, Erie Lackawanna, and Terminal railroads in New York, Indiana, Ohio, and Missouri, respectively, which meant that Dorothy was in charge of relocating their home and family eight times to different locations in the Midwest and Northeast during their marriage.

After rearing three sons, Dorothy returned to painting, watercolor, and pen and ink drawing and took up extensive studies in calligraphy, which she combined with design and painting. She studied painting under Alessandro Mastro-Valerio at the University of Michigan, and with Alfred Howell, Florian Lawton, Mitsuko Sakata and Phyllis Lloyd in Ohio. Among those with whom she studied calligraphy were Dawn Hopkins, Dick Beasley, Mark Van Stone, Victoria Lane, Thomas Ingmire, Reggie Ezell, Michael Gullick, Sheila Waters, and Alan Blackman.

Dorothy exhibited her artwork in juried shows in Ohio and Missouri and did commissions in design, painting and calligraphy. Among her artistic accomplishments was designing the Seal of the City of Aurora, Ohio (1971), designing needlepoint patterns for eight historic buildings in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and contributing the winning entry for the Diabetes Association of America's annual Christmas card in the late 1990s. She also operated her own business, designing logos, cards, book covers, brochures, and needlepoint grids. She enjoyed researching Celtic designs, ancient forms of writing, and artwork from Scandinavia and the Middle East.

Dorothy volunteered as a Red Cross Nurse Aid during WWII and was a longtime supporter of the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments in St. Louis. In Ohio, she was a member of the Moreland Hills Historical Society, Moreland Hills Village Council, Moreland Hills Women's Committee, and Western Reserve Calligraphers, and in Missouri she belonged to the St. Louis Calligraphy Guild, the St. Louis Artists' Guild, and the Wednesday Club of St. Louis. She attended Ladue Chapel in St. Louis.

Dorothy once explained what drew her to art and calligraphy this way: "Each quote of merit - each haunting piece of music - each glance at the world of nature - all evoke a response; a desire to record them in a way that has not been seen before. If I can bring some new warmth or some beauty or humor to someone's life, that, for me, is a worthy goal."

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Barry Maxwell (Shelley Wong) of Ithaca, New York and Andrew Maxwell (Sara Colm) of Stuart, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Sandra Drouillard of Canton, Michigan, and one grandchild, Wynn Maxwell (Maggie Riccardi) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Maxwell; son, Jeffrey Maxwell; brother, Richard Barrett; and sister, Ruth Williams.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the exceptionally kind and caring staff at King's Grant Retirement Community and Mountain Valley Hospice in Virginia.

Services: No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to a favorite charity in Dorothy Maxwell's name.