Oliver, Dorothy L.

(nee Boden) of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 83. Loving wife of the late James Oliver; beloved daughter of the late George and Estelle Boden; devoted mother of Tracy (Barry) Kuhlmann and Donna Metts; stepmother of Phil (Sharon Roth) Oliver, Kim Oliver, and Dana (Greg McMullin) Spurr; cherished grandmother of Emma Oliver and Katie Oliver; dear sister of Don (Jeannie) Boden.

Dorothy was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, where she played piano and was a member of the Quilting Club. She taught piano since she was 15, and also played at Twin Oaks Senior Living in her later years. She loved to travel all over the country on road trips with her husband and family. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs. Visitation - Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Baue, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to American Cancer Society, Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, or Cornerstone United Methodist Church. Visit Baue.com

