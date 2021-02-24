Pisoni, Dorothy Lucille

(Martin) of Frisco, Texas passed away on February 19, 2021 at the age of 91. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Jim Pisoni of Allen, Texas and Tom Pisoni of Frisco, Texas; grandson, Alec Pisoni of Plano, Texas and brother, Steve Martin of San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard E. and Lucille Martin; husband, Jim Pisoni; brother, Richard E. Martin, Jr.; and sister, Mary Ann Martin Scherlen.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The service will also be live streamed at TJMfuneral.com on Dorothy's obituary page https://celebrationoflife.tv/blog/dorothy-lucille-pisoni. A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, February 27 at 10 a.m. www.calcaterrafuneral.com for more info.