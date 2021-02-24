Menu
Dorothy Lucille Pisoni
FUNERAL HOME
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Allen
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX

Pisoni, Dorothy Lucille

(Martin) of Frisco, Texas passed away on February 19, 2021 at the age of 91. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Jim Pisoni of Allen, Texas and Tom Pisoni of Frisco, Texas; grandson, Alec Pisoni of Plano, Texas and brother, Steve Martin of San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard E. and Lucille Martin; husband, Jim Pisoni; brother, Richard E. Martin, Jr.; and sister, Mary Ann Martin Scherlen.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The service will also be live streamed at TJMfuneral.com on Dorothy's obituary page https://celebrationoflife.tv/blog/dorothy-lucille-pisoni. A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, February 27 at 10 a.m. www.calcaterrafuneral.com for more info.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Allen
2525 Central Expressway North Exit 38A Ridgeview Dr. and Hwy. 75, Allen, TX
Feb
27
Burial
10:00a.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Allen
My deepest sympathies to the Pisoni family. I worked as an electrician with her husband Jim. Great guy to work with. May Dorthy Rest In Peace.
Jim Ulett
February 24, 2021
