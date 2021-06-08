Menu
Dorothy A. Plumley

Plumley, Dorothy A.

(nee Seiler) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Plumley; dearest mother of Karen (the late Jim) Miller, Bill Plumley, Linda (Kenny Weiss) Meppiel, Don (Pat) Plumley, Dave (Sue Reeg) Plumley and the late Rev. Rob Plumley; dear grandma of Mark (Jerri) Meppiel, Teresa (Ben) Sansoucie, Joe (Robin) Plumley, Tim (Megan) Plumley, Alicia (Matt) Cotner, Christy (Jason) White, Lisa (Matt) Watson and Josh (Kelly) Plumley; great-grandma of 21; our dear cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Visitation on Thursday, June 10, 9:00 a.m. until Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. at Seven Holy Founders, 6737 S. Rock Hill Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Seven Holy Founders Church.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders
6737 S. Rock Hill Rd., MO
Jun
10
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders
6737 S. Rock Hill Rd., MO
