Buttice, Dorothy R.

(nee Lang) baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on October 28, 2020 at the age of 91.

Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Joe Buttice. She was the most amazing mom ever to Gus, Steve (Betsy), Joanne, Paul, and Susie Mueller. She was the unbelievably cherished "Nina" of Sara, Joe (LeAnne), Claire (Mike) Smith, Alyssa, Jason, Thomas, Brazie, Riley, Anabelle, Miller and Gwendolyn; Alex and Lindsey.

She was our beloved aunt, great aunt, cousin, godmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her mom, Pearl and her brother and sister-in-law Charlie (Juanita) Lang as well as her brother/sister-in-law Gus (Mary) Buttice.

Services: Funeral Mass, Monday, November 2nd, 10am St Margaret of Scotland Church 3854 Flad, 63110; Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, November 1st Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; 63109. Masks and social distancing protocols observed.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to St Vincent DePaul Society at St Margaret of Scotland or a charity of your choice. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com