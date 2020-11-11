Robinson, Dorothy

Dorothy Jane Robinson (nee' Muessel) passed peacefully on November 2, 2020. She waited until she was dabbed with Chanel No. 5 and her family gathered around her in her sunroom in West Plains, Missouri. Born on November 12, 1928, to Charles and Bertha Muessel (nee' Seeger) in Pelham, New York, Dorothy preferred to be called Dee, and if Dee preferred something it was best to go along with it. The last child born in the Muessel family, her 45-year-old mother thought that she had the flu when she became pregnant. The flu turned out to be Dee, and that little miracle set the tone for her extraordinary life. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, Dee dedicated her time to volunteering with The National MS Society and defying expectations. When offered help going downstairs or through a door, one was met with a firm, "I'm old, I'm not dead". She loved needlepoint, scrapbooking, playing bridge, a good Manhattan in a snifter glass with extra vermouth, a perfectly seared steak, and white Minnetonka moccasins. Her family is convinced that Dee had not touched a vegetable since the 1940s, and saw no reason to start. She enjoyed taking her loving and loud family on vacation, which they will try their best to keep doing though they know it won't be as fun. She is survived by her 4 children Deborah Tarrant, Cynthia Murray, Ronald Clifford, and Charles Clifford, her 7 grandchildren, her 8 great-grandchildren, and her steadfast friend and caretaker Rachel Redburn.

Services: Dee will be privately laid to rest at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Ellisville next to her adored husband Mel Robinson and her beloved daughter Wendy Clifford.