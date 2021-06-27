Menu
Dorothy Wachter
Wachter, Dorothy

(nee Kaufmann) asleep in Jesus on Thursday, June 24th, 2021, at age 91. Beloved wife, best friend, and companion to the late Roland E. Wachter for 66 years. Beloved mother to Linda Wiesehan (Kevin Hertel), David (June) Wachter, Diane (Steve) Monroe, Mary (Greg) Macrander, Mark (Jenny) Wachter and the late Philip Wachter. Dear Grandmother to Matt (Alex) and John (Emilee) Wiesehan, Louis, Tim (Sara) Wachter, Andrew Monroe, Katelin (Juan) Salazar, Nathan, Aaron Macrander, Ella Wachter, and the late Daniel Wachter. Dear Great-Grandmother of Ava, Lilly, Lila, Sofia, Ada, Juan Cruz, Jacob, Miles, and Daniel. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church or Bethesda Southgate are appreciated.

Services: Visitation, Tuesday, 6/29/2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracks View Road, St. Louis, MO. 63125 from 8:00 A.M. to the time of funeral service at 9:00 A.M. followed by interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. (Arrangements by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons). Memorial contributions to Peace Lutheran Church or Bethesda Southgate would be appreciated.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
737 Barracksview Rd., St. Louis, MO
Jun
29
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
737 Barracksview Rd., St. Louis, MO
Deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother. Glenn & Jackie You are in our prayers.
Diane Monroe & Family
Friend
June 27, 2021
