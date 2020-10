Wasinger, Dorothy

(nee Hicks) age 97, Friday, October 23, 2020 fortified with The Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Loving wife of the late Emil Wasinger.

Services: Visitation 9:00-10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.