Bergjans, Dorrine C.
Bergjans, Dorrine C., 75, passed away in Florida. She was born in Utica, NY. Her beloved husband Tom predeceased her in 2015. Dorrine leaves behind 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 17 nieces and nephews, and countless number of pupils whose lives she touched as a teacher. Please make donations to PALS (Animal Shelter) in West Hawk Point, MO. A memorial gathering will be held at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031 on Saturday, July 10th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.