Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorrine C. Bergjans
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Bergjans, Dorrine C.

Bergjans, Dorrine C., 75, passed away in Florida. She was born in Utica, NY. Her beloved husband Tom predeceased her in 2015. Dorrine leaves behind 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 17 nieces and nephews, and countless number of pupils whose lives she touched as a teacher. Please make donations to PALS (Animal Shelter) in West Hawk Point, MO. A memorial gathering will be held at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031 on Saturday, July 10th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Jul
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I just heard this sad news. Dorinne and my aunt Rosemary were friends since childhood, and I got to spend time with her when I took Rosemary on her last trip to Florida. She was such a wonderful host and so good to my aunt. I am so sorry for your loss.
Christine M Kisiel
Other
June 9, 2021
I was so sorry to learn of Dorrine's passing and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family. We have such fun memories of visiting her when we were in Florida. She was always very welcoming to us and had many laughs going out around town with her and her sister Jean and Jean's husband Eddie. We will hold those times close in our hearts. Dick and Jan Williams
Janice Williams
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dorrine was always there for others. Her warmth and kindness will always be with those she touched. My thoughts are with you all Melodee
Melodee Moltman
June 5, 2021
Spent many hours at the Cieri house growing up and am saddened they have lost a love one. So very sorry. Rest in Peace Dorrine.
paula Powers witt
Friend
June 5, 2021
Dorrine was a wonderful Florida friend; she seemed to make friends with everyone she met.I will miss her very much
Cheryl Catzman
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Dorrine's passing. She really was a fighter. We squeezed in a visit to her in Florida last year before Covid went full throttle. So glad I did. We had such a good time. She was such a people person no matter what burdens she had to bear. I will miss her. My condolences.
Maryjo Ritchie
Work
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results