Mace, Dorris Catherine (Lippert)

Dorris Catherine (Lippert) Mace, age 89 of Arnold, Mo formerly of Chesterfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.

Services: Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 pm followed by the funeral services at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Burial will follow in Lower Salem Cemetery.