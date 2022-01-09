Huff, Douglas

It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and Sid. Douglas Huff died peacefully at home, on December 30, 2021. He was a gentle, kind, and gracious person. A man of integrity and steadfastness. Patience and kindness were the words he lived by. He had great faith in his Lord and Savior that grew stronger with each day.

Doug was a devoted son and brother. Doug had many brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, nieces and nephews; he loved them all.

Doug found his greatest comfort and joy with his family; wife Paula and daughters Kayci, and Kelly, son-in-law Klaus and grandson Kai.

He was especially proud of the drive, determination and success of his daughters. He instilled in them an incredible work ethic and a desire to help others. He loved water sports, golf and playing games.

His young grandson was his newfound joy and always kept a smile on Doug's face.

Doug found his calling as a young teenager when he received his first pair of Contact Lenses. It truly was a life changing event. After graduating from Optometry School in California, Doug returned to St. Louis to provide the best possible eyecare in his hometown. He was a mentor and example to his peers, colleagues, those who worked with him, and for him. Willing to teach them along the way, but more importantly showing them how to be kind, gracious, honest, compassionate and funny.

The Optometry Community will miss him. Doug received numerous awards and served on several Board of Directors.

Doug and Paula were a couple since high school; life without him is truly inconceivable. He will remain in our hearts always.

Paula, Kayci, and Kelly

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on February 20, 2022. Visitation at 1:00 service at 3:00. Marriott West Hotel Grand Ballroom. 660 Maryville Centre, 63141.Donations to Melanoma Research Alliance, Operation Food Search or Your MIssion Matters.