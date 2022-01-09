Menu
Douglas Huff
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Huff, Douglas

It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and Sid. Douglas Huff died peacefully at home, on December 30, 2021. He was a gentle, kind, and gracious person. A man of integrity and steadfastness. Patience and kindness were the words he lived by. He had great faith in his Lord and Savior that grew stronger with each day.

Doug was a devoted son and brother. Doug had many brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, nieces and nephews; he loved them all.

Doug found his greatest comfort and joy with his family; wife Paula and daughters Kayci, and Kelly, son-in-law Klaus and grandson Kai.

He was especially proud of the drive, determination and success of his daughters. He instilled in them an incredible work ethic and a desire to help others. He loved water sports, golf and playing games.

His young grandson was his newfound joy and always kept a smile on Doug's face.

Doug found his calling as a young teenager when he received his first pair of Contact Lenses. It truly was a life changing event. After graduating from Optometry School in California, Doug returned to St. Louis to provide the best possible eyecare in his hometown. He was a mentor and example to his peers, colleagues, those who worked with him, and for him. Willing to teach them along the way, but more importantly showing them how to be kind, gracious, honest, compassionate and funny.

The Optometry Community will miss him. Doug received numerous awards and served on several Board of Directors.

Doug and Paula were a couple since high school; life without him is truly inconceivable. He will remain in our hearts always.

Paula, Kayci, and Kelly

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on February 20, 2022. Visitation at 1:00 service at 3:00. Marriott West Hotel Grand Ballroom. 660 Maryville Centre, 63141.Donations to Melanoma Research Alliance, Operation Food Search or Your MIssion Matters.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Marriott West Hotel
660 Maryville Centre, MO
Feb
20
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Marriott West Hotel
660 Maryville Centre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
34 Entries
Dr Huff was my eye doctor from when his office was at Hampton nd Chippewa in St Louis. What a great man he was in so many ways! I know the Lord was and will be with him forever.
Paul Senecal
March 28, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Dr. Huff was my eye doctor for more than a decade and I had complete trust in him. He was a fantastic, caring physician. I always enjoyed seeing pictures of his family that he displayed in his office and hearing him speak about his kids. I know he was extremely proud of his family. My heart goes out to you all and my thoughts and prayers are with you. I will miss him and his kindness.
Stacey Holloway
Other
March 11, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. You will always be in hour hearts.
Richard and Sherry Hall
Other
February 27, 2022
Paula and daughters, The Celebration of Life gathering yesterday was meaningful and awesome. Doug was a wonderful man who touched many lives during his journey on earth. The empty hole in your hearts is huge because his imprint on you was huge. It's a joy to know you will be with him, again, for eternity. He was a prince of a man and you were blessed to have him to love. May God be with you as you go through the upcoming months adjusting to a new way of life. Love, Pat Ester
Pat Ester
February 21, 2022
Paula and family - I am so sorry to learn of Doug´s passing. You´re in my thoughts and prayers.
Jill Quam Scruby
February 19, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Dr. Huff´s passing. He was an amazing Doctor. He will be missed
Susan Bartosch
Other
February 19, 2022
Dear Paula and Family, We had hoped to be able to attend Doug's celebration of his life today, however, are unable to. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Over the years Doug has always been very kind and professional in taking care of our eyes. He was so proud of you all and loved you so. I always enjoyed looking at his pictures on his wall, his honorable mission trips to help people see well, and even that interesting piece of wood that he had at his desk made by you girls. Cherish your memories. God bless you, Colleen and Ed Oates
Colleen Oates
February 19, 2022
Sweet Kayci, I´m thinking of you, Paula, and Kelly tonight... sending much love and a little prayer of thanks that our paths crossed when you lived closer. We got to know your folks, and see how genuinely loving you were with each other and all of you were to us. I´ll keep those times in my heart, and keep the Welcome invitation open anytime you can come for hugs. I know you´ll love each other through tough days ahead. With much sympathy & affection, kay
Kay Murcer
Friend
February 17, 2022
Dear Kayci and family, I was so very sorry to hear the news of your father's untimely passing. I loved meeting him and your lovely mom several years ago just before you were leaving Dallas. I remember his smile, sense of humor and gracious kindness - reminds me of you. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. My deepest condolences, Gerry
Gerry Means Hairgrove
February 17, 2022
I was referred to Dr. Huff years ago by a friend who told me that he reminded her of MY Dad! He was always a caring and compassionate presence that gave me comfort. I lost my Dad to cancer last Spring, so I feel your pain, only time heals such a devastating loss. He was so young! My heart goes out to you, his dear family, who we have watched grow over the years. He will continue to live in your heart and in your memories and I pray that you can remember all the healthy years you had with him. You now have the most amazing guardian angel to watch over you all. He touched so many, his legacy lives on. Sending prayers for peace to you all. My deepest condolences.
Pamela Hartley
Other
February 7, 2022
Our family has known Dr. Huff and Paula for many years. He was so kind and caring, always asking about my kids. I remember I had an appointment a couple of weeks after my youngest son had been in to see him, and Dr. Huff made a point of saying very nice things about the young man he'd become, which made me feel happy and proud. Oh, and he sure was dapper! My last appointment with him, he was undergoing treatment and evidently had lost his hair. He was impeccably dressed, as always, wearing a coordinating khaki ball cap! Needless to say, he will be missed by many.
Amy Sommer - Ryan, Hannah and Gabriel Kincade
February 3, 2022
Dear Paula I am so incredibly heartbroken to hear of Dr. Huffs passing. He was such a kind and caring man. I am praying that the Lord will comfort you as grieve your tremendous loss. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched.
June Wall
January 19, 2022
Paula, Kayci & Kelly I am so sorry about Dr. Huff´s passing. I remember the first time I saw Dr. Huff was in south city working with Dr. Fontana. I was always impressed how nice & how much he cared for his eye patients. I followed him out to his Ballas office & then to Creve Coeur. He was always so positive & smiling when I saw him for my yearly Oct. appointment. A great family man. He loved his family & grandkids. It was so cool when my daughter Katie had her SR night at Visitation in 2020; He & Paula were there. I didn´t tell them about the game. There they were. That was so touching. Dr. Huff will be dearly missed. My in laws the Schnarrs Dick & Pat want to also send you the deepest sympathies & condolences to the Huff family. You will be in our prayers. God bless the Huffs during this sad time. Mark & Patti Borst
Mark Borst
January 16, 2022
Perfect words spoken about a true GENTLEMAN ! I personally am a better man by knowing him professionally as well as a friend ! We all need to practice the examples that Dr. Huff has shown us and I guarantee if you do a smile will come to you and him ! Well done my friend ! Sincerely, Mike Jobe
Mike Jobe
Work
January 15, 2022
I was so sad to here about Dr. Huffs passing. He was an incredible doctor who took care of my family for 35 years. I first met him when I was in high school and was prescribed my first pair of contacts. His love for his family was so real as he shared all the pictures on the wall in his office. When I moved out of town for nine years I went to other doctors. I will never forget when I moved back here and Dr Huff fit me with the proper Rx - I could not believe much better I could see! My husband and all three of my children all wear contacts and eyeglasses and we all miss him! Paula I think of you and will keep you and your family in my prayers
Diane Hardy
Work
January 15, 2022
Paula, Kayci, & Kelly, I am so saddened to hear of Dr Huff´s passing. Paula I´ll never forget the first time I met you many years ago. You had just moved into the 777 Building at Ballas & Hwy 40. I worked upstairs and came running into your office after I splashed cold sterilizer in my eyes and you gave me eye drops. Dr Huff wasn´t in the office at that moment, but you worked me into his schedule and got me into see him right away. You were so kind and caring to me, I will be forever grateful to you. When I came into see Dr Huff he was truly concerned about my eyes and checked them out thoroughly. From that day forward he was mine and my husband Greg´s eye doctor. He was the most wonderful doctor. He was kind, gentle, generous, and soft spoken. His voice was so caring and soothing, he always made you feel at ease. He never rushed, he took his time, listened and answered any questions you had. I hated to see him move from the 777 but I followed him to Midwest. It will be hard to find another eye Dr that can fill his shoes. He was a wonderful Dr and remarkable man. He will be greatly missed by so many. My heart goes out to you, sending you love & prayers. May God be with you all and carry you through your sorrow.
Laurel Wyatt
January 14, 2022
We were heartbroken when we heard the news. For the past 10 years Dr. Huff was our doctor, he leaves an incredible void and lasting impression in our family as well. Only the best memories of his kindness. Our prayers are with the family. Paulo, Claudia and Rafael Costa
The Costa Family
Work
January 13, 2022
We met Doug & Paula on a cruise 2 years plus a couple of months. We enjoyed his company and we are so sorry for your loss Paula. May God give you His love, peace and grace during this difficult time. Out deepest sympathies & condolences to you and your family. Our thoughts & prayers are with you. Jim & Nicole
Jim & Nicole Bonde
Friend
January 13, 2022
Paula, Kayci and Kelly, On behalf of the Lally family, I would like to extend our deepest condolences. Dr. Huff was a staple in the Lally household for almost 40 years. He fitted me for my first pair of glasses and contacts, and I´ll never forget the look on his face when I admitted to him (regularly) that I was still sleeping in my lenses! He was most kind and gentle; and his love and devotion to helping others through his work was unparalleled- except maybe by his love and devotion to his wife and daughters. I enjoyed hearing about the mission trips you all went on and I feel like I grew up with Kayci and Kelly thanks to all the photos of his lovely family. He sure was proud of his girls. Much love to you all. I will keep you all in my prayers. Sending peace and love, Tom Lally
Tom Lally
January 12, 2022
Paula my heart broke when I heard of Dr.Huff's passing he was always such a joy to work for and with he was one of my favorite Dr's to work for.He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. My deepest sympathy to you and the girls. Linda K
Linda Kolander
Work
January 12, 2022
SO sorry to hear this. Dr Huff was the best doctor and a very kind and caring man. He was obviously very proud of his daughters. I remember sitting in the exam room looking at the beautiful pictures he proudly displayed. I will miss him. My condolences to his family. You are in my prayers.
Robyn N
January 12, 2022
I became a patient of Dr Huff when I worked at Monsanto many years ago. When no longer able to see him there, I followed him to a couple other locations. I ultimately introduced him to my family as I married a man with poor eyesight and had 2 daughters needing his services. Dr Huff left an impression on us as I'm sure he did on many of his patients. He often talked about his family and trips with Doctors without Borders where he was able to help others. His love for his family, his values, and faith was evident even to those of us who did know him well. I hope that faith fills the family he leaves behind and that memories of the great man that he was get you through this difficult time.
The Cowan family - Cathy, Ron, Miranda and Ashley
Other
January 11, 2022
Carol, Cliff, Pat & Jonathan
January 11, 2022
Paula, I was devastated to hear that Dr. Huff passed. He was n mainframe person to work for and so dedicated when it came to work. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family as you navigate through this time.
Stacie Sparks
Other
January 11, 2022
Paula and daughters, we are sad to hear of Doug's passing. He was steady, relisble and dependable over those 35 or so years we were fortunate to know him. He has received the reward for which he lived his life on earth and we will all enjoy eternity with him. May God wrap you in peace and love as you grieve your loss. We love you, Pat and Jonathan Ester
Pat Ester
January 11, 2022
Dr. Doug Huff was revered by his his fellow optometric colleagues as well his patients. Anyone who came in contact with Doug would feel his care, compassion and grace. I had the good fortune to serve with Doug for years on the executive board of the St. Louis Optometric Society. He was simply a delightful person to be with and he was a role model for many doctors through his devotion to his patients, his family and his Savior. I was blessed to know such a great man. Paula my deepest sympathy to you and the girls. My thanks to you for moving the St. Louis Optometric society forward and for sharing Doug with us. I am confident that I can speak for the St. Louis optometric community in saying that Doug will be dearly missed. God bless.
Dr. David Seibel
January 11, 2022
Paula I am so sorry for your loss. Sending `S and support to you and yours.
Pam Poston
January 10, 2022
Dearest Paula and family. I was deeply saddened to hear of Dr Huff´s passing. I´m sure he is up there cutting a rug on heavens dance floor as he and I did back in the day! Please know all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely Lisa
Lisa Flanagan
Work
January 10, 2022
Wishing my sincere Condolences to the Doug Huff Family. He was a great Father, Grandfather, Husband, Doctor and Friend. You will never be forgotten Sincerely. Frankie Fontana and The Optometric Community
Frankie Fontana
January 10, 2022
Paula and Family Doug was truly a unique and gifted doctor and a gentle man. It was his treatment of our grandson that allowed him to fulfill his dream to become a pilot. May God bless you and family.
Betty&Larry Dalicandro
Work
January 10, 2022
Paula, Kayci & Kelly: peace be with you all...Dr. Huff always treated me and my kids as Family...brilliant doctor....always bragged about his daughters at every doctor visit...he will be missed...sending you all Covid free hugs... Love to you all Kelli, Kayla & Dylan
Kelli Young
January 9, 2022
Dear Paula, Kayci and Kelly, We are saddened by the news of Doug's passing. Thankfully we have been able to visit with you all at several family gatherings along with Carl and Ruthann. We pray that you will feel God's presence in the days ahead and that you will treasure the beautiful memories you have as a family. May you be comforted by the assurance that Doug is at peace with the Lord.
Carl and Cindy Foley
Family
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Doug was one of a kind and your beautiful tribute to him is perfect. He was always a true gentleman. God bless Doug and his family
Diane Cavic Vezmar
Friend
January 9, 2022
Dear Paula and the Huff family: Let me express my deepest sympathy on Doug's passing. You obit was perfectly written for the Doug I knew. Men like him are too rare in this world. I know the void he leaves is large, but I will pray that you all may find peace for there is no doubt that his soul will rest in heaven.
Mark Stephens
Family
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 34 of 34 results