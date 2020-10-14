Heatherly, Douglas W.

88, welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 7, 2020. Loving father of Mark (Lisa), Michelle (Mike) Curtin, Michael, Stephen, Cheryl (Chris) Westbrook, Scott, & Shawn Bryan; grandfather of 17; great grandfather of 8; former husband of JoAnn Heatherly. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served as an usher for many years at St. Anthony of Padua. Please donate to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral Mass at 10am on 10/17 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (3140 Meramec Street). Friends and family to gather at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois) at 10:15am on 10/19 for an 11am committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.