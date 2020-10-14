Menu
Douglas W. Heatherly

Heatherly, Douglas W.

88, welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 7, 2020. Loving father of Mark (Lisa), Michelle (Mike) Curtin, Michael, Stephen, Cheryl (Chris) Westbrook, Scott, & Shawn Bryan; grandfather of 17; great grandfather of 8; former husband of JoAnn Heatherly. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served as an usher for many years at St. Anthony of Padua. Please donate to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral Mass at 10am on 10/17 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (3140 Meramec Street). Friends and family to gather at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois) at 10:15am on 10/19 for an 11am committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
3140 Meramec Street
Oct
19
Memorial Gathering
10:15a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116
Oct
19
Committal
11:00a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
