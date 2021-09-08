Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Drusilla Joceline Givens

Givens, Drusilla Joceline

Drusilla J. Givens (nee Huffman) of St. Louis, Missouri, found peace on September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of Ernest G. Givens; Dear mother of Scott (Debra) Givens and Lou Ann (Greg) Oberto; loving grandmother of Brooke (Branden) Lewis, Nichelle (Bryan Huckleba) Keller, Ashley (Matthew) Steely and Steven (Rachel) Keller; great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Services: A private ceremony will be held by the immediate family. Memorials in honor of Drusilla, may be made to the de Greeff Hospice House at 314-525-7351.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry. Praying for your family´s strength and comfort especially during this most difficult time. Sending our love
Todd, Karen, Elle, Holly Badgley
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results