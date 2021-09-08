Givens, Drusilla Joceline

Drusilla J. Givens (nee Huffman) of St. Louis, Missouri, found peace on September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of Ernest G. Givens; Dear mother of Scott (Debra) Givens and Lou Ann (Greg) Oberto; loving grandmother of Brooke (Branden) Lewis, Nichelle (Bryan Huckleba) Keller, Ashley (Matthew) Steely and Steven (Rachel) Keller; great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Services: A private ceremony will be held by the immediate family. Memorials in honor of Drusilla, may be made to the de Greeff Hospice House at 314-525-7351.