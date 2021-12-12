Davis, Duane A.

of Florissant, MO, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the age of 88. Beloved son of the late Mamie and Vern Davis; loving husband of Edith Davis; devoted father of David (Andrea) Davis; and cherished grandfather of Katie Davis. Duane was preceded in death by four siblings. He was an uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Duane proudly served in the United States Army. He dedicated many years to the St. Louis Post Dispatch as a stereotyper and ended his career with Wehmueller as a salesman. Duane was a hardworking man who would do anything for his family. In his free time, he enjoyed going fishing and woodworking. He was an avid bowler, and you could often find him at Ferguson lanes. Duane was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Duane's name to BJC Hospice.