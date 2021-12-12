Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Duane A. Davis

Davis, Duane A.

of Florissant, MO, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the age of 88. Beloved son of the late Mamie and Vern Davis; loving husband of Edith Davis; devoted father of David (Andrea) Davis; and cherished grandfather of Katie Davis. Duane was preceded in death by four siblings. He was an uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Duane proudly served in the United States Army. He dedicated many years to the St. Louis Post Dispatch as a stereotyper and ended his career with Wehmueller as a salesman. Duane was a hardworking man who would do anything for his family. In his free time, he enjoyed going fishing and woodworking. He was an avid bowler, and you could often find him at Ferguson lanes. Duane was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Duane's name to BJC Hospice.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.