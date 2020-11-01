Menu
Dula Rammacher

Rammacher, Dula

(nee Macke) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife of the late Joseph Rammacher. Dear mother of Debra (Mark) Shipley, Peggy (Bill) Winckowski, Andrew Rammacher, and Sally (Ronald) Thomas. Dear grandmother of Ryan (Rene) and Daniel (Sheila) Shipley; Kerri (Bill) Reynolds, Richard III (Amanda), Kimberly, and Stephen (Claire) Dengler; Dr. Adam (Megan) Rammacher; Hayley (Dr. Timothy) Lonergran; Sgt. Joseph, Officer Philip (Kara), Thomas (Michelle), and Patricia (Jacob) Wells. Loving great-grandmother of 27. Our dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many.

Memorials to the Backstoppers, Inc. or the Maria Lupo Memorial Scholarship at Notre Dame Highschool.

Services: Visitation on Sun., 11/1 from 2-6 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Funeral Mass on Mon., 11/2 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Chapel (6304 Minnesota Ave.) at 11:45 a.m. Procession from Ziegenhein at 11:30 a.m, visitation and prayers at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
