Dwight L. Smith Jr.
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1928
DIED
December 1, 2020

Smith, Dwight L. Jr.

passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 67 years to Charlotte (Gerlach); loving father of Dwight III (Jill) Smith and Dwain (Lori) Smith and brother of Donald (Pat) Smith.

Dwight will be missed by his four grandchildren, Sean Smith, Corey (Milly) Smith, Dwain Jr. (Sarah) Smith, and Chelsea (Stephen) Gonzalez and his three great-grandchildren Dominic and

Autumn Smith and Sloane

Gonzalez.

Dwight and Charlotte traveled extensively to 37 countries and to all 50 states following his retirement from AMEREN UE.

Services: A private graveside service for the family will celebrate Dwight's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Elm Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 2841 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131 are appreciated. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
Dear Charlotte, our deepest sympathy to you and all your family. You and Dwight were so lovely a couple. You certainly created a devoted group of descendants. With love, Mary and Tom Maxeiner
Friend
December 6, 2020
I Only knew Dwight for a short time while working at Garden view where he resided. He will be deeply missed and i saw the love charlotte and dwight shared. My thoughts and prayers go out to you during this time.
Tracy vonderhaar
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
An incredibly gentle man. An example to us all.
Kevin Cameron
Family
December 3, 2020