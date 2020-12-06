Smith, Dwight L. Jr.

passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 67 years to Charlotte (Gerlach); loving father of Dwight III (Jill) Smith and Dwain (Lori) Smith and brother of Donald (Pat) Smith.

Dwight will be missed by his four grandchildren, Sean Smith, Corey (Milly) Smith, Dwain Jr. (Sarah) Smith, and Chelsea (Stephen) Gonzalez and his three great-grandchildren Dominic and

Autumn Smith and Sloane

Gonzalez.

Dwight and Charlotte traveled extensively to 37 countries and to all 50 states following his retirement from AMEREN UE.

Services: A private graveside service for the family will celebrate Dwight's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Elm Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 2841 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131 are appreciated. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.