Earl O. Rhodus

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Rhodus; dear father of Brad A. (Trish) Rhodus and Debbie (Bob) Mueller; loving grandfather of Nathan (Jeannean) Barnes, Jake (Colleen) Mueller, Travis and Kyle Taylor; dear great-grandfather of Ashlynn Barnes, Makenna Barnes, Ella Mueller and Zoe Mueller; our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 25, 9:30 to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
25
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
