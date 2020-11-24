Rhodus, Earl O.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Rhodus; dear father of Brad A. (Trish) Rhodus and Debbie (Bob) Mueller; loving grandfather of Nathan (Jeannean) Barnes, Jake (Colleen) Mueller, Travis and Kyle Taylor; dear great-grandfather of Ashlynn Barnes, Makenna Barnes, Ella Mueller and Zoe Mueller; our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 25, 9:30 to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.