Morgenthaler, Ed

born May 27, 1929, passed peacefully at home on September 29, 2021.

Beloved husband of Catherine Morgenthaler who passed away June 3, 1973, and Oretta Morgenthaler who passed away May 8, 2012. Devoted father of daughter, Rita Marsh (Dave) and son, Edward Morgenthaler (Paula). Loving grandfather of Jennifer Marsh, Thomas Marsh, John Marsh, Howard Morgenthaler and Sean Morgenthaler.

Our father had a large, quiet, stoic presence about him. A person regarded and respected by all as a man of honor and faith. He spoke without speaking. All the while, he lived an incredible journey wrapped around athletics, service to his country, law enforcement and family.

A member of the McBride High School Sports Hall of Fame and four-time medal winner at the International Police Olympics; he signed with the New York (San Francisco) Giants organization at the age of 16. Later he served four years as a MP in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Europe as a member of the Armed Forces European Baseball Team. A graduate of the FBI Academy, he spent over 35 years in the Clayton Police Department many of which under the rank of Captain. Nothing made our dad happier than just enjoying a cold beer while taking in a game with family and friends.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Monday, October 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.