Ed Morgenthaler
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Morgenthaler, Ed

born May 27, 1929, passed peacefully at home on September 29, 2021.

Beloved husband of Catherine Morgenthaler who passed away June 3, 1973, and Oretta Morgenthaler who passed away May 8, 2012. Devoted father of daughter, Rita Marsh (Dave) and son, Edward Morgenthaler (Paula). Loving grandfather of Jennifer Marsh, Thomas Marsh, John Marsh, Howard Morgenthaler and Sean Morgenthaler.

Our father had a large, quiet, stoic presence about him. A person regarded and respected by all as a man of honor and faith. He spoke without speaking. All the while, he lived an incredible journey wrapped around athletics, service to his country, law enforcement and family.

A member of the McBride High School Sports Hall of Fame and four-time medal winner at the International Police Olympics; he signed with the New York (San Francisco) Giants organization at the age of 16. Later he served four years as a MP in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Europe as a member of the Armed Forces European Baseball Team. A graduate of the FBI Academy, he spent over 35 years in the Clayton Police Department many of which under the rank of Captain. Nothing made our dad happier than just enjoying a cold beer while taking in a game with family and friends.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Monday, October 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church
MO
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
We were so sorry to hear about Uncle Ed’s passing. Although he was a reserved man with a quiet demeanor, he lived an amazing life with many stories to tell. We always loved listening to them. He will be missed.
Anne and Bob Duncan
Friend
October 18, 2021
Amanda and I send our most heartfelt condolences.
Adam Miller
Coworker
October 14, 2021
I was fortunate to be in classes with Ed for four years at McBride High School. He was a great football player and a great guy. - Lou Davit '47
Lou Davit
Friend
October 11, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 11, 2021
I knew ED from Clayton days, when he was on the force, and I was the municipal judge. In his later life, my family and I were very close to Oretta, and her Italian side. Ed was a wonderful guy.
Richard D. Schreiber
Friend
October 10, 2021
I worked with Ed for 23 years with the Clayton PD. He was the top athlete in the State of Missouri during his High School years excelling in multiple sports. His professional demeanor helped resolve any number of potential
violent situations which I witnessed first hand. Ed could have been a police chief anywhere in the U.S. had he chosen to be one. A true friend, gentleman and professional law enforcement officer who will be greatly missed.
God bless the family during this period and may Ed rest in peace.
John Quinn
Coworker
October 6, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Ed, I worked with Ed on the Clayton PD from 1969-1979. One of the most dedicated and professional man I have ever had the privilege to serve under. Ed will be greatly missed by the people who knew and worked with him. My thoughts and prayers are with all members of the Morgenthaler family May god keep you and watch over you thru this difficult time.
Robert Dowdle
Coworker
October 6, 2021
Quiet strong and peaceful. Will miss Uncle Ed.
Jim Reilly
Family
October 6, 2021
Our condolences to Ed's family from the members of the Clayton Police Department. We are proud of his honorable service to our country and the City of Clayton.
Chief Mark Smith
Coworker
October 5, 2021
Know that we are thinking of you and your family in your time of Grief. You all are in our prayers. Love you guys, Darryl & Tina Williams.
Darryl Williams
Friend
October 5, 2021
We are sending love, prayers, & healing energies. -Brian, Stephanie, Lake, & Hayden Johnson
Stephanie
Friend
October 5, 2021
Mary and I send our love and sympathy.
Don Miceli
Family
October 5, 2021
