Edgar A. Seil
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO

Seil, Edgar A.

passed on June 16, 2021. Dear son of late Myrtle E. DePelzer Seil and Edward F. Seil; husband of late Jeanette E. Seil (Scott); brother of late Grace E. Seil, Edward J. Seil and Marge L. (late William P.) Rieser. Dear step-father of Susan Vaughn; step-grandfather of Lance and Emma Vaughn; uncle of Linda (Frank) Kratky, William E. (Linda) Rieser and late Penny (Dennis, surviving) Ramey; great-uncle and friend of many. Donations may be given to Alzheimer's Association. Edgar was a veteran Of U.S. Navy and served on USS Rock-SSR 274, he was also a member of Hancock High School Alumni, and retired 65 years from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 562.

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Burial following at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO
Jun
24
Service
1:00p.m.
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO
Fey Funeral Home
