Seil, Edgar A.

passed on June 16, 2021. Dear son of late Myrtle E. DePelzer Seil and Edward F. Seil; husband of late Jeanette E. Seil (Scott); brother of late Grace E. Seil, Edward J. Seil and Marge L. (late William P.) Rieser. Dear step-father of Susan Vaughn; step-grandfather of Lance and Emma Vaughn; uncle of Linda (Frank) Kratky, William E. (Linda) Rieser and late Penny (Dennis, surviving) Ramey; great-uncle and friend of many. Donations may be given to Alzheimer's Association. Edgar was a veteran Of U.S. Navy and served on USS Rock-SSR 274, he was also a member of Hancock High School Alumni, and retired 65 years from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 562.

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Burial following at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.