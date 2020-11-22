Blaho, Edith L.

(nee: Dabin), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Blaho; dear mother of John (Sheri) Blaho, Karen (Larry) Naumann, Deni (Al) Fuller, and Teri (David Doom) Woelfer; loving grandmother of Michael Collier, Daniel (Sarabeth) Blaho, David Blaho, Joshua Blaho, David (Shannon) Naumann, Laura (Chris) Schmid, Lindsay (Ben) Grove, the late Christopher Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Jeremy Woelfer and John (Lisa) Woelfer; dear great grandmother of Lillian, Claire, Mia, Cole, Ben, Olivia, Layla, Alyssa, Ella and Sophia; our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services were held. Contributions to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY