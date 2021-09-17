Morgan, Edith "Scritz"

(nee Knoernschild), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Gerald K. Morgan; cherished daughter of the late Reinhold L. and Lorene Emma Maria Knoernschild; devoted mother of Dr. John L. (Gwen) Morgan, Dr. Timothy J. (Jan) Morgan, and Robert "Bob" T. (Kelli) Morgan; loving grandmother of Josie (David Haley) Rust, Haley Galvin, Zane Morgan, Rebecca (Dave) Hoskins, Jennifer (Tommy) Carrato, Michelle (Tyler) Rickelman, Matthew Morgan, and Melissa Morgan; treasured great-grandmother of Cody, Nick, Sophie, Ryleigh, Adee, Daveny, Raelyn, Emma, Charlie, and Luke; dear sister of the late Dr. Kenneth "Doc" Knoernschild; sister-in-law of Ann Knoernschild; aunt of Dr. Kent (Karen) Knoernschild and Ruth Ann (Bill) Rupp; and many cousins.

Edith was born in a small town of Matson, MO, attended Christ Lutheran Church and one room school. She graduated from Francis Howell High School and wrote the history of the school. Edith then went to Mizzou and graduated with her bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1948. On August 14, 1949, she married Gerald K. Morgan.

Edith was very active at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She belonged to Kitchen Band, Mothers Club Alumni, Monday Morning Bible Class, and volunteered for many church activities. Edith was also a member of the Francis Howell Breakfast Club. She loved to cook and brought her special coffee cake to many of her friends. Edith was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed critiquing the game the day after with her friend. She also loved softball and was a well known player all over the county. Edith also enjoyed fishing and was a wonderful storyteller. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and enjoyed having the grandkids over for weekly dinners. Edith was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made Immanuel Lutheran Music Fund or Immanuel Lutheran General fund.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street and Monday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran-S.C. Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Visit Baue.com

