Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edmund F. Knowles

Knowles, Edmund F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on October 10, 2020. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Rose (Ampleman) Knowles, son Killian Knowles, sister Ellen (Knowles) Wobbeking; and 58 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Ed is also survived by many friends made throughout his life while at work or at play: working 40 years for the City of Saint Louis; playing golf and bocce, cycling, or working out at the YMCA; friends from St. Ambrose Parish; friendships formed with Baseball Dads and Moms; POHH (weekly happy hour/world traveling group); and beloved childhood friend Glen Ammons.

Edmund was preceded in death by his parents, William John Knowles and Margaret Agnes Knowles, brothers, William J. Knowles, Jr. and James J. Knowles, sisters Theresa C. Bates and Margaret M. Knowles.

Services: Edmund gifted his body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Center for Anatomical Science and Education. Memorial Mass to be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 pm. If desired, donations in Edmund's name may be made to Peter and Paul Community Services (PPCS) or The BackStoppers, Inc. More details at www.calcaterrafuneral.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Memorial Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Calcaterra Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.