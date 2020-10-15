Knowles, Edmund F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on October 10, 2020. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Rose (Ampleman) Knowles, son Killian Knowles, sister Ellen (Knowles) Wobbeking; and 58 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Ed is also survived by many friends made throughout his life while at work or at play: working 40 years for the City of Saint Louis; playing golf and bocce, cycling, or working out at the YMCA; friends from St. Ambrose Parish; friendships formed with Baseball Dads and Moms; POHH (weekly happy hour/world traveling group); and beloved childhood friend Glen Ammons.

Edmund was preceded in death by his parents, William John Knowles and Margaret Agnes Knowles, brothers, William J. Knowles, Jr. and James J. Knowles, sisters Theresa C. Bates and Margaret M. Knowles.

Services: Edmund gifted his body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Center for Anatomical Science and Education. Memorial Mass to be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 pm. If desired, donations in Edmund's name may be made to Peter and Paul Community Services (PPCS) or The BackStoppers, Inc. More details at www.calcaterrafuneral.com